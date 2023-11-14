JUST IN: Gunston Middle School locked down due to threat

(Updated at 2:55 p.m.) Gunston Middle School was placed in lockdown this afternoon due to a threat found in the school.

Initial reports suggest that a threat of violence at a specific time was found in a bathroom. Police are on scene and the school’s classrooms have been locked down.

“Do not come to the school,” Arlington Public Schools said on social media. No actual incidents of violence have been reported.

As of 2:45 p.m. students were being escorted out of the school and into buses as part of a controlled dismissal.

This is the latest in a series of threats against Arlington middle schools.

In March, Gunston was put in lockdown after “a message written inside a restroom stall referencing gun violence” was discovered. Last week another threat found in a Gunston girls’ bathroom prompted a police investigation. Swanson was locked down yesterday due to a phoned-in bomb threat.

In May, a Kenmore student was charged after an implied shooting threat was posted on social media.

