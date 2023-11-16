Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (October 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold last month (October 2023).
Most expensive townhouses sold
- 2117 21st Rd N — North Highland — $1,550,000 (3 beds | 5 baths | 3,532 sq. ft.)
- 5740 10th Rd N — Westover Village — $1,125,000 (4 beds | 5 baths | 2,420 sq. ft.)
- 1737 N Wakefield St — Waverly Hills– $990,000 (4 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,250 sq. ft.)
Least expensive townhouses sold*
- 1100 S Barton St Unit 297 — Arlington Village — $320,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 800 sq. ft.)
- 1201 S Barton St Unit 151 — Arlington Village — $325,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 800 sq. ft.)
- 1200 S Barton St Unit 318 — Arlington Village — $332,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 840 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
