‘Fire Weather Watch’ issued for Arlington and N. Va.

The wildfire threat is continuing this weekend.

A dangerous combination of gusty winds, dry vegetation and low humidity on Saturday means that brush fires could quickly spread. As a result, the National Weather Service just issued a Fire Weather Watch for Northern Virginia.

While brush fires are usually extinguished quickly in Arlington, elsewhere in Virginia fire crews have been dealing with a series of large wildfires. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency last week due to ongoing wildfires, while the latest — the Matts Creek Fire near Lynchburg — is growing and expected to bring smoke to our region this afternoon.

The Matts Creek Fire near Lynchburg, Va. continues to grow & some smoke could reach the DC area later today before a cold front clears us out tonight. Updated article: https://t.co/orIw0WxV6F (Pictured: smoke forecast in 3-hr intervals starting at 10a-1p today ending 7-10p) pic.twitter.com/MrGOB9bBpe — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 17, 2023

More on the local wildfire threat, from the National Weather Service, below.

1125 AM EST Fri Nov 17 2023 …FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE POTENTIAL OF ENHANCED SPREAD OF WILDFIRES IN CENTRAL AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA… The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the potential of enhanced spread of wildfires, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 27 percent. * IMPACTS…The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE…10 to 15 percent for 10 hour fuels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.