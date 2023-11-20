UPDATED: Man shot in face in apparent road rage shooting

(Updated at 11:45 a.m.) A man was shot Monday night while riding in a car, according to Arlington County police.

Police were dispatched shortly before 7:45 p.m. to the intersection of Langston Blvd and N. Kirkwood Road for an apparent shooting. Initial reports suggest the man was riding in the passenger seat of a car when he was shot in the face, near the eye, and started bleeding.

He was not sure when and where the shooting happened, according to scanner traffic.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in what was initially described as critical condition, but ACPD said just before 10 p.m. that he was in stable condition.

UPDATE: The victim is in stable condition. Police continue to investigate the circumstances that preceded the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact ACPD's tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) November 21, 2023

In a press release late Tuesday morning, ACPD said the man was shot along Route 110 near Memorial Bridge, in was is suggested to be a road rage incident.