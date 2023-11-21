ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 21, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 21, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: Are you planning to shop for gifts this weekend? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Several Arlington Christmas tree markets to open Friday amid tree shortage | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Veteran and longtime Arlingtonian gets needed home repairs from volunteers | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Pentagon official says earthly technologies are a greater threat than aliens | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: Arlington County zeroes in on automated enforcement to tackle dangerous driving | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.
🌤️ Wednesday’s forecast
There’s a slight chance of rain before 10am, with partly sunny conditions and a high of 61°F. Expect northwest winds of 7-12 mph, increasing to 13-18 mph in the afternoon and gusting up to 28 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 41°F, and winds will blow at 11-16 mph with gusts up to 23 mph. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with a high of 55°F; winds will be 8-13 mph and will gust up to 22 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.”
– Henry David Thoreau
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Despite weathering the pandemic, small businesses along Columbia Pike are now facing a new set of economic challenges, including rising rent, inflation, new developments and ongoing road work. Deputy Director…
It’s gonna be a winter wonderland and Arts Focus has the arts and culture highlights to experience this winter!
A former Dunkin’ in Clarendon is set to become a new Jersey Mike’s Subs. The sandwich shop is looking to move into the storefront at the intersection of Clarendon Blvd…
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Unwrap the magic of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday all weekend at Current Boutique! Dive into luxury with exclusive deals on pre-loved designer treasures, celebrating sustainable fashion with every purchase. Whether in-store or online, indulge in guilt-free glamour and support local businesses. ✨🛍️👗
💥 Sale: 25% off everything & 50% off tall boots
📅 Date: Friday November 24 – Sunday November 26
🕕 Time: Friday 12-8, Saturday 11-8, Sunday 11-6
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🕖🌟 Ready for some holiday sparks? ✨ Don’t miss our 50 First Dates speed dating event on December 8th at 6 PM! 🎁❤️
Whether you’re looking for a winter cuddle buddy or a potential long-term connection, this is your chance
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to