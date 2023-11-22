Podcast: Amy McWilliams on small business outlook along Columbia Pike

Despite weathering the pandemic, small businesses along Columbia Pike are now facing a new set of economic challenges, including rising rent, inflation, new developments and ongoing road work.
Deputy Director of the Columbia Pike Partnership Amy McWilliams sat down with ARLnow’s James Jarvis to delve into the economic hurdles that these small businesses are still confronting, nearly four years post-pandemic. McWilliams offers insight into the enduring strength of the small business community, emphasizing its continued resilience.
Listen below or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or TuneIn.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
It’s gonna be a winter wonderland and Arts Focus has the arts and culture highlights to experience this winter!
A former Dunkin’ in Clarendon is set to become a new Jersey Mike’s Subs. The sandwich shop is looking to move into the storefront at the intersection of Clarendon Blvd…
Arlington residents can win gift certificates and other prizes by supporting local businesses this weekend. One More Page Books, at 2200 N. Westmoreland Street in East Falls Church, is again…
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Unwrap the magic of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday all weekend at Current Boutique! Dive into luxury with exclusive deals on pre-loved designer treasures, celebrating sustainable fashion with every purchase. Whether in-store or online, indulge in guilt-free glamour and support local businesses. ✨🛍️👗
💥 Sale: 25% off everything & 50% off tall boots
📅 Date: Friday November 24 – Sunday November 26
🕕 Time: Friday 12-8, Saturday 11-8, Sunday 11-6
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🕖🌟 Ready for some holiday sparks? ✨ Don’t miss our 50 First Dates speed dating event on December 8th at 6 PM! 🎁❤️
Whether you’re looking for a winter cuddle buddy or a potential long-term connection, this is your chance
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to