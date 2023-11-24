ACPD investigating armed robbery near Ballston

Arlington County police are investigating a bold, broad-daylight armed robbery near Ballston.

The robbery happened two days before Thanksgiving — around 3 p.m. Tuesday — on the 4600 block of Washington Blvd. Businesses on that block include the Sunoco gas station and market.

Police say a man went inside the business, brandished a gun, stole cash and then ran off. Responding officers were unable to locate him nearby.

More, below, from an ACPD crime report.