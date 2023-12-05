ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 5, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 10:00 am: ‘Wreaths Across America’ event returns next week | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:15 am: Arlington nonprofits achieve Giving Tuesday goals, but donor participation concerns linger | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:00 pm: NEW: Nepalese restaurant in Ballston appears to be replacing the last remaining Booeymonger | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:10 pm: Potential affordable housing development in Aurora Highlands nears initial milestone | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:35 pm: BREAKING: Suspect killed in house explosion, police believe | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:30 am: Art House 7 Two-Day Ceramics Workshop: Handbuilding Vases (12/6 & 12/13)
- 11:30 am: All-day 4 year anniversary party at Pupatella S. Arlington!
- 12:00 pm: MoCA on the Move: Handcrafted Holidays – free, drop-in art making!
- 6:00 pm: French Wine Tasting
🌧️ Wednesday’s forecast
Scattered rain and snow showers are expected until 9am, followed by a slight chance of rain showers until noon. The day will be mostly cloudy, reaching a high of around 44 degrees, with northwest winds at 7-14 mph and gusts up to 21 mph. There’s a 30% chance of precipitation. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to a low of 29 degrees and northwest winds at 7-13 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.”
– Dalai Lama
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day's happenings in the comments.
