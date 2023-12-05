NEW: Nepalese restaurant in Ballston appears to be replacing the last remaining Booeymonger

(Updated at 2:20 p.m.) Booeymonger in Ballston will be replaced by a new full-service Nepalese restaurant this spring, according to the incoming tenant.

Booeymonger, known for its sandwiches, wraps, bagels and salads, closed its doors at its two locations in D.C. this year, including Friendship Heights and Georgetown.

The storefront at 1010 N. Glebe Road was the well-known local deli chain’s last remaining location.

While the closure date for Booeymonger remains uncertain, there are active plans for the deli to return to its former home in Friendship Heights, according to the current owner of Booeymonger, Rumana Chodry.

She confirmed to ARLnow that the delicatessen will reopen with a new owner.

The new tenant, Dipar Magar, told ARLnow he plans to open a new restaurant called Thakali Bhatti sometime between February and May. He owns another restaurant, Himalayan Wild Yak in Ashburn.

As of now, Magar has applied for a liquor license and the restaurant is still in its early stages of development.

“It’s going to be Nepalese food… similar to the food we have right now,” Magar said. “It’s gonna be pretty small, like 50-60 [seats], not more than that. It’s a pretty small space.”