ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 6, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 6, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: Have you had the latest flu and Covid vaccines? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Study: Virginia has 4th strongest residents in U.S. | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Problematic I-395 interchange ramps close for good as part of major VDOT project | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: New pilot program could bring lower speeds, more space for pedestrians and cyclists to three sidewalk-less streets | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Former Arlington prosecutor named Va. Deputy Attorney General | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: AIM to move headquarters but cannot yet close chapter on financial concerns | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 4:00 pm: Arlington Chamber 101
- 👉 5:00 pm: Rosslyn Cheer: Light the Plaza
- 7:00 pm: Art Night: Needle Felting Ornaments/Gnomes at Art House 7
- 8:45 pm: NFR 2023: Live Streaming How to Watch National Finals Rodeo Event Online Tv
🌥️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature close to 45 degrees accompanied by a southwest wind of 5 to 9 mph. As for Thursday night, it will be partly cloudy and the temperature will dip to around 33 degrees. The southwest wind around 5 mph will become calm during the evening. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”
– Marcus Aurelius
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
After a 2-year search for new digs, Arlington Independent Media is on the cusp of moving from its long-time headquarters in Clarendon.
Former Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos is taking a top job in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. Stamos lost her reelection bid in 2019, defeated in the Democratic primary by…
Sometime next year, three residential streets in Arlington without sidewalks could get upgrades to allow for safer pedestrian and cyclist use. To help address demonstrated safety and access issues on…
As 2024 approaches, Biz Talk discusses some of the local business investment highlights from 2023.
