ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 6, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 6, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌥️ Thursday’s forecast

Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature close to 45 degrees accompanied by a southwest wind of 5 to 9 mph. As for Thursday night, it will be partly cloudy and the temperature will dip to around 33 degrees. The southwest wind around 5 mph will become calm during the evening. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

– Marcus Aurelius

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.