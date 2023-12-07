2910 Kitchen & Bar plans to open next month on Columbia Pike in former P. Brennan’s space

After a several-month delay, 2910 Kitchen & Bar is gearing up to open next month on Columbia Pike pending final permit approvals, according to the restaurant owner.
The family-owned American-style eatery takes its name from its Columbia Pike address, previously the site of P. Brennan’s Irish Pub. The cavernous, two-level bar and restaurant closed its doors in 2017 and remained vacant until last year.
Initially, 2910 Kitchen & Bar had set its sights on a summer opening. However, husband-and-wife owners Raheel “Ray” Khan and Griselda Giselle Fernandez say they had to postpone the launch after discovering some issues with the building, which caught the attention of the county’s historic review board.
“The previous tenants had done a couple of things they shouldn’t have,” Khan told ARLnow. “Until those issues were fixed, we were not able to move forward.”
Several “opening soon” signs are displayed in the windows, and the number “2910” now occupies the space where the old P. Brennan’s sign once stood.
The restaurant interior has undergone some dramatic changes, including revamping the staircase, redoing the bar and adding chandeliers. The restaurant will have an upstairs VIP area, complemented by a more casual dining option on the lower level.
The renovations are nearly done, Khan says, and he’s just waiting for a final inspection.
The menu will include classic American cuisine, including steak and pasta dishes, but the dishes and desserts will rotate seasonally, says Khan.
Earlier this year, Khan and his wife brought on Rob Szydlowski as their executive chef. He has helped with more than 50 restaurant openings over his career, including several Well-Hung Vineyard restaurants in southern Virginia.
If all goes well, Khan hopes to open 2910 Kitchen & Bar soon after the new year.
“We’re hoping for Jan. 8 to do the soft opening, but if not, then the middle of January,” he said.
