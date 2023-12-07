Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (November 2023)

About Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT): Latinas Leading Tomorrow is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latina women through education, mentorship, and leadership development. We are committed to fostering a community of future leaders who will make a significant impact to the community.

Job Description: We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Part-time Executive Director to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and impact. The ideal candidate will be a visionary leader who can oversee day-to-day operations, drive fundraising efforts, and cultivate relationships with stakeholders. This is a 1099 position; Remote position with ability to attend DMV events; 8-10 hours a week; $35-40/per hour.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee program operations, including educational and community initiatives.

Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining trust and accountability.

Develop and execute a strategic vision aligned with our mission and values.

Lead fundraising efforts in partnership with the Board Members.

Cultivate relationships with community partners, schools, educators, and donors.

Demonstrate strong leadership skills, fostering a positive organizational culture.

Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and make compelling public presentations.

Promote inclusivity and collaboration throughout the organization.

