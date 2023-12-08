Fields Park to be closed all season after Bluemont home explosion

Crews are working to clean up a park and a trail following Monday’s house explosion in Bluemont.
Arlington County provided an update about the incident late Thursday afternoon, noting that the exact cause of the explosion — which followed a police standoff with a resident now presumed dead — remains unknown.
The blast destroyed both units of a duplex that’s next to the Bluemont Junction Trail and Field Park, which is often used by youth soccer teams. A fundraiser for the family in the adjoining duplex unit has now raised over $200,000.
The county says it’s working to remove debris from the trail but cautions that it is “a process that will take time” and “continued patience is appreciated.” The cleanup of the park, meanwhile, has prompted its closure for the rest of the winter.
Neighbors of the destroyed house on N. Burlington Street were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday night, according to the county.
More, below, from a press release.
The Arlington County Fire Department, Office of the Fire Marshal has concluded operations on the scene of the recent explosion and fire at 844 N. Burlington St. While operations at the scene have concluded, the investigation into the incident, including the cause of the explosion, is ongoing.
Residents displaced following the home explosion in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street were permitted to return home Wednesday evening.
The Bluemont Junction Trail and the Fields Park cleanup process is underway, led by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Fields Park will remain closed for the duration of the winter season.
Fencing has been installed to secure the site. The Department of Environment Services continues to clear debris, a process that will take time; continued patience is appreciated.
Arlington County staff are in communication with residents and encourage them to continue to reach out for support and resources. If any residents is in need of assistance, including medical, food, housing, or mental health assistance, please contact the Arlington County Department of Human Services at (703) 228-1300 or (703) 228-1398 (TTY).
