Fields Park to be closed all season after Bluemont home explosion

Crews are working to clean up a park and a trail following Monday’s house explosion in Bluemont.

Arlington County provided an update about the incident late Thursday afternoon, noting that the exact cause of the explosion — which followed a police standoff with a resident now presumed dead — remains unknown.

The blast destroyed both units of a duplex that’s next to the Bluemont Junction Trail and Field Park, which is often used by youth soccer teams. A fundraiser for the family in the adjoining duplex unit has now raised over $200,000.

The county says it’s working to remove debris from the trail but cautions that it is “a process that will take time” and “continued patience is appreciated.” The cleanup of the park, meanwhile, has prompted its closure for the rest of the winter.

Neighbors of the destroyed house on N. Burlington Street were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday night, according to the county.

More, below, from a press release.