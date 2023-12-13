Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of December 11, there are 109 detached homes, 28 townhouses and 135 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 13 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
1527 Johnson Street N., 22201 — NOW: $2,199,999 (Reduced $50,000 on 12/8)
-
812 N. Edgewood Street, 22201 — NOW: $2,194,000 (Reduced $30,000 on 12/6)
-
3129 Arlington Blvd., 22201 — NOW: $1,164,000 (Reduced $20,000 on 12/10)
-
5887 2nd Street S., 22204 — NOW: $929,000 (Reduced $21,000 on 12/11)
-
1301 N. Courthouse Road #1807, 22201 — NOW: $835,000 (Reduced $15,000 on 12/7)
-
1020 N. Stafford Street #301, 22201 — NOW: $669,000 (Reduced $30,000 on 12/6)
-
1021 N. Garfield Street #322, 22201 — NOW: $495,000 (Reduced $15,000 on 12/7)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
