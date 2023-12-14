Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (November 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold last month (November 2023).
Most expensive condos sold
- 1881 N Nash St Unit 2308 — Rosslyn — $4,000,000 (4 beds | 4 baths | 4,463 sq. ft.)
- 2001 15th St N Unit 1507 — Clarendon/Courthouse — $2,000,000 (3 beds | 3.5 baths | 3,180 sq. ft.)
- 1530 Key Blvd Unit 722 — Rosslyn — $875,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,299 sq. ft.)
- 1610 N Queen St Unit 214 — Rosslyn — $830,000 (1 beds | 2 baths | 1,158 sq. ft.)
- 3830 9th St N Unit PH3W — Ballston — $806,000 (3 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,348 sq. ft.)
Least expensive condos sold*
- 1830 Columbia Pike Unit 211 — Arlington Village — $200,000 (– beds | 1 baths | 530 sq. ft.)
- 4501 Arlington Blvd Unit 312 — Buckingham — $205,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 533 sq. ft.)
- 5101 10th St S Unit A — Columbia Forest — $209,900 (1 beds | 1 baths | 690 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
