Wind Advisory in effect as gusts whip up following storm

The rain is over but the winds are now blowing.

The drenching Nor’easter storm that passed overnight is bringing gusty winds up to 50 mph in its wake.

Those winds combined with the soggy ground are expected to cause significant power outages, as trees topple and branches fall. As of 9:30 a.m., about 250 Dominion customers are reported to be without power in parts of Arlington — a number that will almost certainly go up over the course of the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, below, in effect through 2 p.m.

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern, southern and western Maryland, The District of Columbia, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Another impact from the winds: trash bins getting blown over on garbage collection day. Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services is reminding residents to secure their carts.