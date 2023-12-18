Wind Advisory in effect as gusts whip up following storm

The rain is over but the winds are now blowing.
The drenching Nor’easter storm that passed overnight is bringing gusty winds up to 50 mph in its wake.
Those winds combined with the soggy ground are expected to cause significant power outages, as trees topple and branches fall. As of 9:30 a.m., about 250 Dominion customers are reported to be without power in parts of Arlington — a number that will almost certainly go up over the course of the day.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, below, in effect through 2 p.m.
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern, southern and western Maryland, The District of Columbia, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Another impact from the winds: trash bins getting blown over on garbage collection day. Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services is reminding residents to secure their carts.
Where the heck did my curbside carts go?
Don't let the answer be "blowin' in the wind."
Make sure they're secure today.https://t.co/Vh6ynsDlWH pic.twitter.com/kp2chXMejy
— Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) December 18, 2023
Recent Stories
Expect more cops on Arlington roads through New Year’s Day. As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign — tagline this year: “Drink and drive and…
The banner year for gun confiscations at Reagan National Airport is continuing. TSA agents stopped not one, not two, but three guns from being brought onto planes in carry-on baggage…
Teen Arrested for Green Valley Shooting — “The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is announcing an arrest in the shooting that occurred on December 9, 2023, at S. Kemper…
Tonight’s storm is starting to cause flooding. The earlier Flood Watch has been upgraded to a Flood Warning as the rain continues to fall. More from the National Weather Service:…
Are you concerned about the well-being of your aging parent or loved one at home? Discover peace of mind with our Aging in Place Assessment and Grab Bar Installation for only $399! Normally $589
At Safe Home Renovators, we understand the importance of ensuring your loved one’s comfort and security.
Our Aging in Place Assessment is a comprehensive service designed to create a home environment that promotes independence and safety for your parents. Let our certified professionals evaluate their living space, identifying potential hazards and recommending personalized modifications to enhance their quality of life.
As a special bonus, our Grab Bar Installation service is included in this exclusive package. Ensure your parent’s stability and confidence with strategically placed grab bars that provide reliable support where it’s needed most – whether in the bathroom, hallways, or other crucial areas.
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for all ages
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,