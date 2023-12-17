JUST IN: Flood Warning issued for Arlington

Tonight’s storm is starting to cause flooding.
The earlier Flood Watch has been upgraded to a Flood Warning as the rain continues to fall.
More from the National Weather Service:
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of DC, including the following , District of Columbia, central Maryland, including the following county, Montgomery, and northern Virginia, including the following counties, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church and Fairfax.
* WHEN…Until 400 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 949 PM EST, Gauge reports indicated that water is rising to near flood threshold. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Arlington… Alexandria… Bethesda… Reston… Annandale… Fairfax… Vienna… Falls Church… Mantua… Pimmit Hills… Mclean… American Legion Bridge… Rosslyn… Potomac… North Bethesda… Oakton… Lincolnia… Tysons Corner… Takoma Park… Wolf Trap…
– Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information
