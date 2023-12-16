Flood Watch issued ahead of Sunday storm

It’s going to be a very soggy Sunday.
A Flood Watch has been issued for Arlington and much of the Washington region ahead of an expected coastal storm. The watch is in effect from Sunday evening to 6 a.m. Monday.
More, below, from the National Weather Service.
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. […]
* WHEN…From Sunday evening through early Monday morning
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– One to three inches of rain are mostly likely Sunday evening through early Monday morning. This amount of rain could cause flooding of small streams, creeks and urban areas. Localized amounts up to four inches are possible along and east of I-95.
– Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information
