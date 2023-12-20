Small Business Focus: New year, new business success

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
With the holiday season here and the new year right around the corner, we know many of our small businesses are thinking about their goals for 2024 and how to achieve them. BizLaunch has several programs, resources and events to help you #slay in the new year.
Programs and Events
BizLaunch has two new programs to help entrepreneurs and diverse business owners access capital beginning in 2024. Kicking off in January is the Ascend.Her Capital Accelerator program developed by our partner, the Washington Area Community Investment Fund (Wacif). The Ascend.Her Capital Accelerator Program: Lead Cohort is designed to help entrepreneurs of color navigate a complex marketplace and build resilient businesses. The cohort will include up to 15 small businesses owned by women of color throughout the National Capital Region.
Focus areas include:
- Strengthening your resilient mindset
- Marketing and customer relationship building
- Financial and management training
- Accessing affordable loan capital
- Risk mitigation
- Business performance
Learn more about this exciting new program; applications are open until January 12, 2024.
But wait, more opportunities are going on in January. To help entrepreneurs access low-cost, small amounts of capital, BizLaunch has brought back the BizLaunch Bootcamp with an exciting new twist for 2024.
The BizLaunch Bootcamp is a two-day intense business training for startups and small businesses that will provide attendees with everything they need to succeed in business. Think of it as a mini-MBA condensed into two days, and topics include:
- Business model blueprint
- Actionable marketing plan
- Actionable operations plan
- A business pitch deck template
Now, are you ready for the twist? This year, Bootcamp participants will be able to participate in a pitch contest in the spring of 2024 for a grand cash prize. While BizLaunch programs are usually free, registration fees for the Bootcamp will be used to fund the grand cash prize awarded to the winners of the spring pitch event.
Want to participate in the pitch? All you must do is sign up for the BizLaunch Bootcamp on January 25-26, 2024 and attend the two days.
Space is limited, and early bird pricing ends in the New Year, so sign up today to secure your spot.
Startup Resources
BizLaunch has been helping small businesses start since 2002, and since that time, we’ve developed the secret sauce to help companies launch. If your goal is to start a business in 2024, then BizLaunch has you covered with one-on-one counseling, a startup checklist, business plan templates, mentoring and so much more.
In addition, BizLaunch has taken away all the guesswork from starting a business with our upcoming Guide to Launching a Business workshop on January 16 at the Arlington Central Library. Here, entrepreneurs and companies will learn how to start their businesses as well as connect with the numerous resource providers that support small businesses in the region, such as:
- Washington Area Community Investment Fund’s (Wacif)
- Arlington Commissioner of Revenue
- Latino Economic Development Center
- Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity
- Arlington Public Library
- Enterprise Development Group (EDG).
With all these tools, BizLaunch is dedicated to helping small businesses slay in 2024; for more information about BizLaunch, visit www.bizlaunch.org.
