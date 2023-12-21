Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (November 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold last month (November 2023).
Most expensive townhouses sold
- 1506 22nd St N — North Highland — $1,575,000 (3 beds | 5 baths | 2,462 sq. ft.)
- 804 N Wakefield St — Bluemont — $1,415,000 (4 beds | 4.5 baths | 2,200 sq. ft.)
- 3812 N Richmond St — Old Glebe — $1,325,000 (4 beds | 3.5 baths | 3,449 sq. ft.)
Least expensive townhouses sold*
- 2801 16th Rd S Unit 2801A — Green Valley — $358,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 872 sq. ft.)
- 1401 S Edgewood St Unit 495 — Arlington Village — $442,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 994 sq. ft.)
- 4686 34th St S Unit 1565 — Fairlington — $536,000 (1 beds | 2 baths | 1,400 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
