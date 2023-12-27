Police investigating Christmas Eve robbery on the Pike, armed dine and dash in Courthouse area

All was not quiet in Arlington this past Christmas weekend.

Arlington County police responded to several notable incidents, including a man who allegedly ate at a Courthouse area restaurant, left without paying, and then flashed a gun at an employee.

The dine-and-dash incident happened around 2 p.m. this past Saturday on the 1900 block of Clarendon Blvd, the same block as Sushi Rock restaurant.

“At approximately 1:56 p.m. on December 23, police were dispatched to the report of a person with a gun,” said an ACPD crime report. “Upon arrival, it was determined the male suspect dined at the business and exited without payment during which an employee confronted him. The suspect lifted his shirt exposing what appeared to be a firearm before leaving the scene on foot.”

“Responding officers canvassed the area for the suspect yielding negative results,” the crime report continues. “No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.”

The next day, around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a driver was robbed by two armed male suspects who took his wallet and phone, police said.

“The victims were in their parked vehicle when two male suspects approached on foot, brandished firearms and demanded the driver’s wallet and phone,” ACPD said. “The suspects then fled the scene in a maroon SUV. No injuries were reported. Responding officers canvassed the area for the suspects yielding negative results.”