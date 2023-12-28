Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (November 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the smallest and largest homes sold last month (November 2023).
Largest homes sold
- 709 N Florida St — Bluemont — $1,670,000 (6 beds | 7.5 baths | 8,808 sq. ft.)
- 6512 36th St N — Williamsburg — $3,034,680 (6 beds | 6.5 baths | 6,815 sq. ft.)
- 4012 N Woodstock St — Stafford Albemarle Glebe — $2,625,000 (5 beds | 4.5 baths | 6,467 sq. ft.)
Smallest homes sold*
- 716 S Wayne St — -Penrose – $1,080,000 (4 beds | 4 baths | 2,031 sq. ft.)
- 4642 20th Place N — Waverly Hills — $1,100,000 (3 beds | 2 baths | 2,072 sq. ft.)
- 6118 11th St N — Madison Manor — $1,025,000 (3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2,088 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A multi-vehicle crash with injuries and at least one person reported to be trapped blocked all westbound lanes of I-66 in Arlington this afternoon.
Our countdown to 2024 continues today with half of the top 10 most-read articles of 2023. It was another banner year for breaking news — including a bank robbery, a…
After a three-decade run, the San Antonio Bar & Grill in Crystal City is set to close this Saturday, marking the end of an era.
