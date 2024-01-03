Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of January 2, there are 80 detached homes, 16 townhouses and 117 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 12 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
- 2109 N. Quinn Street, 22209 – NOW: $2,730,000 (Reduced $230,000 on 12/30)
- 5119 Yorktown Blvd., 22207 – NOW: $2,278,889 (Reduced $11 on 12/26)
- 3931 30th Street N., 22207 – NOW: $1,299,000 (Reduced $26,000 on 12/29)
- 2628 Langston Blvd., 22201 – NOW: $995,000 (Reduced $125,000 on 12/26)
- 1530 Key Blvd. #106, 22209 – NOW: $984,900 (Reduced $15,000 on 12/27)
- 1201 N. Garfield Street #512, 22201 – NOW: $615,000 (Reduced $10,000 on 12/29)
- 3701 5th Street S. #412, 22204 – NOW: $237,900 (Reduced $7,000 on 1/1)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
