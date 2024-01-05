Arlington County applying brine to ‘tricky spots’ ahead of storm, just in case

This weekend’s coastal storm is expected to fall as mostly rain in Arlington, but the county is preparing just in case.

If you were among the 76% of ARLnow readers to predict less than an inch of snow in Wednesday’s poll, congratulations — one day out, the forecasters agree with you. The storm is currently expected to start as snow Saturday morning, leaving maybe a coating of accumulation locally before switching to sleet and heavy rain.

Even a coating could cause problem on some roads, though, and on the off-chance the storm overperforms in terms of snowfall, prep work could give crews a head start. To that end, Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services is applying brine lines to “hills, bridges and known trouble spots” today.

“Brining the tricky spots,” DES spokesman Peter Golkin confirmed to ARLnow in a brief email. “As per usual, best that people stay off the roads until a winter storm passes.”

Crews today will be applying brine to known tricky stretches, i.e. hills and bridges. No matter how tomorrow goes, apply common sense: Avoid driving during any winter storm. The phases of storm response: https://t.co/4wMpLIjBHT. #ArlWX pic.twitter.com/PS46stJmXK — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) January 5, 2024

Golkin also had a message for residents: don’t overdo it when putting down salt on sidewalks and driveways.

“We hope folks go easy on the salt,” Golkin wrote. “A little does a lot.”