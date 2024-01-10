Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
As of January 8, there are 98 detached homes, 23 townhouses and 119 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 12 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
2725 S. Arlington Ridge Road, 22202 – NOW: $2,299,900 (Reduced $75,000 on 1/4)
-
2023 N. Monroe Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,549,900 (Reduced $100 on 1/5)
-
4866 Little Falls Road, 22207 – NOW: $1,519,900 (Reduced $19,000 on 1/5)
-
1530 Key Blvd. #1303, 22209 – NOW: $899,000 (Reduced $26,000 on 1/3)
-
1411 Key Blvd. #306, 22209 – NOW: $849,989 (Reduced $1,000 on 1/3)
-
1000 N. Randolph Street #703, 22201 – NOW: $810,000 (Reduced $25,000 on 1/8)
- 1205 N. Garfield Street #510, 22201 – NOW: $489,990 (Reduced $10,000 on 1/2)
