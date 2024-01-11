Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (December 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold last month (December 2023).
Most expensive condos sold
- 1881 N Nash St Unit 2004 — Rosslyn — $2,550,000 (3 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,655 sq. ft.)
- 1781 N Pierce St — Rosslyn — $1,750,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 2,022 sq. ft.)
- 1530 Key Blvd Unit 1326 — Rosslyn — $1,050,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,884 sq. ft.)
- 1881 N Nash St Unit 1008 — Rosslyn — $830,000 (1 beds | 1.5 baths | 1,312 sq. ft.)
- 888 N Quincy St Unit 1502 — Ballston — $735,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,147 sq. ft.)
Least expensive condos sold*
- 4241 Columbia Pike Unit 207 — Barcroft — $240,000 (2 beds | 1.5 baths | 1,072 sq. ft.)
- 4401 Cherry Hill Rd Unit 58 — Waverly Hills — $270,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 795 sq. ft.)
- 4324 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 — Buckingham — $280,400 (1 beds | 1 baths | 666 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
