NEW: APS warns of data breach from visitor management system

(Updated at 4:55 p.m.) Arlington Public Schools experienced a data breach this week affecting information it collects for visitors to school buildings.
The school system notified people of “externally exposed” data in a message sent this afternoon (Friday). The breach is part of a broader leak, reported this morning, affecting some schools in the U.S. that, like APS, use a visitor management system from Raptor Technologies.
“Arlington Public Schools was contacted this week by our Visitor Management System vendor, Raptor Technologies, regarding the discovery of some APS data that was externally exposed for an unspecified timeframe,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. John Mayo said in the message, which APS shared with ARLnow.
“At this time, we do not know what specific APS information was exposed or if it was accessed by anyone,” he continued.
The leaked information could relate to government-issued IDs.
The visitor management software that Raptor Technologies offers screens each visitor’s government-issued ID card against sex offender registries in all 50 states and “an unlimited number of custom databases,” according to its website.
This information is collected when visitors enter and exit a building, according to someone familiar with how APS uses the system. The technology also scans APS ID badges, for those who have them, and is used partly for substitutes to record when they show up for work.
Visitors receive a badge with their photo, name, role, destination and date and time of entry, according to Raptor.
APS says Raptor took action after learning of the breach.
“Upon learning of the breach, Raptor secured the accessible information and initiated an investigation,” Mayo’s message said. “This issue has affected many school systems nationwide, not only APS. For your awareness, this system is used to manage visitors and volunteers entering our facilities. APS utilizes a limited number of services offered by Raptor, compared to the full range of its capabilities.”
The school system says it is working with Raptor and will give updates as it learns more information.
“The safety of our students, staff and community is our utmost priority, and we will continue working with Raptor to ensure that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard the information in Raptor,” Mayo said.
This was not the only tech issue that APS faced this week.
It appears APS used up all of its allotted Google cloud storage space — 122 terabytes, or roughly 5 gigabytes per user — according to June Prakash, the head of the local teachers union, Arlington Education Association.
“Some staff could not access email or other documents including plans for the upcoming days,” she said.
On Saturday, APS got to work to resolve issues some users reported, including being unable to save documents, according an email sent to staff. By Monday, “the issue reported with Google has been resolved,” a follow-up email said.
An APS spokesman later said the brief disruption was caused by a “service subscription issue between our retailer and Google,” and the school system worked to ensure the service was restored on Monday morning.
Photo via Burst/Unsplash
Recent Stories
The value of residential properties is up in Arlington, but the torrid growth of past years has slowed. Arlington County announced today that residential property assessments are up 3.2% for…
Elevator, attached garage, many valuable updated
After an expected deluge tonight, Saturday may feature hazardous wind gusts. The National Weather Service just issued the following Wind Advisory, warning of falling tree limbs and possible power outages…
Crafthouse is set to close its Ballston location this Sunday, according to a restaurant spokesperson. However, this may not be the last call for Arlington’s craft beer fans, as there…
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Join Encore Stage & Studio for an underwater adventure! Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr The Musical follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his child Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured, Marlin decides to face his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.
Performances Dates and Showtimes:
Fridays, January 12 and 19 at 7:30pm
Saturdays, January 13 and 20 at 11am and 3pm
Sundays, January 14 and 21 at 3pm
In addition to the performance, Encore is hosting the Under the Sea Ball, on Saturday, January 20 following the 11am performance! Dress up in your finest fins and make your theatre experience a lasting family memory. Join Encore for delicious foods, fun arts and craft activities, and a chance to interact with the cast.
Performance tickets are $12-15 and available online. Choose Under the Sea Ball addon for Saturday, January 20, 11am performance. Ball Tickets Price: $30
National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.
Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner: