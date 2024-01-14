Heads up: Arlington is about to get some snow

If the blowing wind and sudden arrival of dark clouds did not make it clear, we’re about to get a change in the weather.
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement, warning that an incoming snow shower may bring reduced visibility and light accumulation to the area.
More from NWS:
…LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT THE DC METRO INTO CENTRAL MARYLAND…
Snow may coat elevated and grassy surfaces through midday, and with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 30s, some untreated surfaces may become slick. Wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph combined with the snow may reduce visibility to near one mile at times.
Locations impacted include…
Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Waldorf, Dale City, Bethesda, Reston, Bowie, Annandale, Clinton, Springfield, College Park, Crofton, South Riding, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Fairfax, Langley Park, Beltsville, and Fort Hunt.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 95 in Maryland between mile markers 2 and 34.
Interstate 270 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 3.
Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
The value of residential properties is up in Arlington, but the torrid growth of past years has slowed. Arlington County announced today that residential property assessments are up 3.2% for…
Arlington Public Schools experienced a data breach this week affecting information it collects for visitors to school buildings.
