Two dozen Arlington eateries join D.C. area’s winter Restaurant Week

At least two dozen Arlington eateries are taking part in the semi-annual Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week that kicked off yesterday.
This week-long culinary event, spanning from January 15 to 21, is organized by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. RAMW is a regional trade association dedicated to representing the restaurant and food service industry across the D.C. area, according to its website.
Participating restaurants have advertised three-course lunches and brunches for $25 or $35 and three-course dinners for $40, $55 and $65.
Menus and pricing are specific to the Restaurant Week event, and some menus include cocktail or wine pairings with a meal. Below are the Arlington restaurants listed as participating in the event, so far.
- Ambar Clarendon, Eastern European, $25 lunch and $35 dinner
- Buena Vida Clarendon, Mexican, $40 dinner
- Circa at Clarendon, American, $35 lunch, $55 and $65 dinner
- Corso Italian, Italian, $35 lunch, $55 dinner
- Epic Smokehouse, barbeque/seafood/steakhouse, $25 brunch, $25, lunch, $55 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- La Cote D’or Cafe, French/Mediterranean, $25 and $35 brunch, $25 and $35 lunch, $40, $55 and $65 dinner
- Lyon Hall, American, $55 dinner
- Makers Union Arlington, American, $25 lunch, $40 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- Matchbox Pentagon, American, $40 dinner
- Morton’s, steakhouse, $55 dinner
- Mussel Bar and Grill Arlington, Belgian, $25 lunch, $40, $55 and $65 dinner
- O’Malley’s Pub, $40 (paired wine or cocktail included)
- Osteria Da Nino, Italian, $40 dinner
- Potomac Social Tavern, American, $40 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- Rustico-Ballston, Pizzeria, $40 dinner
- Ruthie’s All-Day, American/Southern, $25 lunch, $40 and $55 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- Sabores Tapas Bar, Latin/Spanish, $25 lunch, $35 brunch and $40 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- Sfoglina Rosslyn, Italian, $25 lunch, $55 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- Spice Kraft Indian Bistro, Indian, $65 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- The Liberty Tavern, American, $35 lunch and $55 dinner
- The Melting Pot Arlington, Fondue, $55 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- The Salt Line-Ballston, seafood, $25 lunch, $55 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
- Whino, international, $40 and $50 dinner
- Yume Sushi, Japanese, $35 brunch, $35 lunch, $40, $55 and $65 dinner (paired wine or cocktail included)
