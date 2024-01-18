NEW: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arlington

Get ready for more snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory was just issued for Arlington and other D.C. area jurisdictions. Forecasters are currently calling for 1-3 inches of snow locally, mostly falling on Friday.
The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow. It cautions of slippery road conditions caused by the snowfall.
More, below, from the National Weather Service.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches north of US-50/I-66 with amounts around 1 inch to the south.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern and northwest Virginia.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Snow arrives late tonight-Fri. AM. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for 1-3" of snow across most of the region. Locally higher amounts up to 4" are possible north of I-70. The steadiest snow arrives between 6am-12pm Friday. Highest snow totals over the mountains. pic.twitter.com/KZTY4Y2t7H
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 18, 2024
Recent Stories
The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office is facing mounting pressure from personnel, inmates and the NAACP to address worsening conditions at the county jail.
Ballston Towing Standoff — “There was a mini standoff at the Advanced Towing lot in Ballston today, with the company blocking a vehicle whose owner tried to drive off without…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A redevelopment project near Rosslyn is teed up for Arlington County Board approval this weekend. Reston-based Orr Partners proposes to build an 8-story apartment building with up to 446 units…
Amerimmune Clinic, a pioneer in immunology, now proudly serves the Arlington community from its new prominent location at 1600 Wilson Boulevard Suite 320, Arlington, VA 22209. This unique clinic is dedicated exclusively to immune testing, bringing cutting-edge diagnostics to the heart of Arlington and contributing to the community’s overall health and well-being.
What makes Amerimmune Clinic a valuable addition to Arlington’s healthcare landscape is its unwavering focus on immune testing services. By specializing in this crucial aspect of healthcare, the clinic addresses a variety of immune-related concerns that residents may face. From autoimmune disorders to allergies, Amerimmune Clinic offers a comprehensive range of tests, providing individuals with in-depth insights into their immune systems.
Amerimmune Clinic is more than just a healthcare facility; it’s a partner in the community’s journey toward better health. The clinic’s commitment to accuracy and innovation ensures that Arlington residents receive state-of-the-art diagnostics with precision and reliability. This local focus allows Amerimmune Clinic to tailor its services to the specific needs of the community, fostering a sense of trust and reliability among residents.
For Arlington residents seeking to explore these essential services, Amerimmune Clinic has made access easy through its user-friendly website, amerimmuneclinic.com. The website serves as a virtual gateway, offering information about the clinic’s specialized services, introducing the dedicated staff, and providing convenient options for scheduling appointments.
5 Ways to End Conflict + Enjoy Your Relationship Again
Stress, unresolved issues, even cabin fever can start taking a toll on any relationship. Ease things with these “5 Ways to End Conflict & Enjoy Your Relationship Again” from therapists Stacey Cali, MA, Resident in Counseling, and Sarah Moore, LPC:
1) Try “Small Things Often”: Great trips and dinners out are wonderful, but often it’s the small, simple connections each day that define a relationship. Focus on “small things often”. For example, when you chat, try to use more eye contact. Worried you have nothing positive to talk about? Try a book like Gottman’s “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love”.
2) Learn Your “Love Languages”: Try a quick online quiz like this one: https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
The Framework
The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American
Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its
relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-
American Studies Development Committee and current students.
Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2
❤️ Become an energy healer!
❤️ Learn to protect your energy!
❤️ Heal yourself, friends, family, co-workers!
❤️ Overcome anxiety, depression and pain!