NEW: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arlington

Close-up view of a snow plow in Arlington (Staff Photo by Jay Westcott)

Get ready for more snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory was just issued for Arlington and other D.C. area jurisdictions. Forecasters are currently calling for 1-3 inches of snow locally, mostly falling on Friday.

The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow. It cautions of slippery road conditions caused by the snowfall.

More, below, from the National Weather Service.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches north of US-50/I-66 with amounts around 1 inch to the south.

* WHERE…Portions of central and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern and northwest Virginia.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

