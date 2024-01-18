JUST iN: School cancelled Friday due to snow, APS announces

Arlington Public Schools has preemptively given students a snow day and an effective three day weekend due to expected accumulating snowfall tomorrow.

APS made the announcement just before 6 p.m., with several inches of snow in the forecast for Friday. Neighboring Alexandria and Fairfax County also announced Friday closures.

More from APS:

Fri, Jan. 19, 2024: Code 1 – All APS Schools & Offices Closed CODE 1: Due to the Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Arlington tomorrow, all APS schools and offices will be closed Fri, Jan. 19, 2024. Unless otherwise directed by their supervisors, custodial and maintenance staff should report to work at their scheduled time. Extracurricular activities, games, team practices, field trips, adult education classes, and programs in schools and on school grounds are canceled. For updates about Pool Operations, go to www.apsva.us/aquatics. For information about Arlington County programs and operations go to www.arlingtonva.us.

The National Weather Service is currently predicting 2-3 inches of snow for Arlington, with the flakes starting to fly before sunrise.