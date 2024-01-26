Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (December 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the smallest and largest homes sold last month (December 2023).
Largest homes sold
- 2503 16th St N — Lyon Village — $3,700,000 (7 beds | 7.5 baths | 7,700 sq. ft.)
- 3162 N Pollard St — Bellevue Forest — $2,674,200 (6 beds | 8 baths | 6,463 sq. ft.)
- 3914 17th St N — Cherrydale — $2,332,845 (6 beds | 6.5 baths | 6,255 sq. ft.)
Smallest homes sold*
- 1781 N Pierce St — Rosslyn — $1,750,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 2,022 sq. ft.)
- 2352 N Vermont St — Donaldson Run — $990,000 (3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2,076 sq. ft.)
- 1401 N Oak St Unit 904 — Rosslyn — $2,200,000 (3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2,154 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
