More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 29, 2024

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 29, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌥️ Tuesday’s forecast

Expect partly sunny skies and a high around 44, accompanied by a light southeast wind at 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Tuesday night, there is a 30% chance of rain and snow between 1am and 4am, followed by a chance of rain after 4am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36, and a southeast wind at about 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Imagination is more important than knowledge.”
– Albert Einstein

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

Arlington couple turns to social media for answers after series of Pride flag thefts

Michelle Logan and her partner Jenna Burnett celebrated their moving in together and the end of Pride month last July by displaying a rainbow flag in front of their house.

Read more →

Burger Billy’s Joint to bring fast service and contactless food lockers to Cherrydale

A new burger restaurant with a novel take on contactless service is coming to Cherrydale. A sign for Burger Billy’s Joint has been installed above a ground floor retail space…

Read more →

Ballston startup PerformYard to expand after nabbing $95M investment

Ballston-based human resources startup PerformYard has nabbed a $95 million equity investment from Updata Partners, a D.C.-based growth equity firm.

Read more →

ACPD: Teens armed with BB gun charged after carjacking attempt and robbery in Pentagon City

Six juvenile suspects are facing charges after an alleged mini crime spree in the Pentagon City area Saturday evening. The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near the Whole Foods…

Read more →

Kickoff Atlas Intersections Festival 2024 with Tara Hoot! February 3rd at 8pm!

By: Tara Hoot

Darlings, you’re GORGEOUS, and local DC drag queen Tara Hoot wants to tell you that in person! Help her kickoff Atlas Intersections Festival 2024 at 8pm on February 3rd at Altas Performing Arts Center! A Hoot in the Holler will be a night of stories, songs, and radical emotional availability in her typical inspiration style! It’s an event meant to lift your spirits as you follow her story to “stardom”–from small-town kid to mid-city drag “sensation!” We can’t wait to see you!

Submit your own Announcement here.

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!

Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Headliner: Brendan Gay

Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently

NICU Q&A Virtual Session

Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list