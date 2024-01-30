ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 30, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 30, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌧️ Wednesday’s forecast

Expect scattered sprinkles and flurries until 2pm, transitioning from flurries to sprinkles after 8am. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 46°F and a northeast wind at 6 mph. The night will be partly cloudy, seeing a low temperature of around 35°F, accompanied by light and variable winds. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.”

– Jordan Belfort

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.