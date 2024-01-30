ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 30, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 30, 2024.
- 9:30 am: County boasts progress in Green Valley but public intoxication hasn’t gone away, residents say | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: McDonald’s to get second drive-thru lane to reduce backups onto N. Glebe Road | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Rumble Boxing Gym plans to open in Courthouse this spring | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Westover Taco draws families and late-night crowds to what was once Arlington’s ‘last dive bar’ | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Local theaters have a full slate of classic and contemporary shows lined up for the spring and summer | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: How nonprofits and the county say they are keeping teens out of court for offenses and drug use | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Free Class: Clutter-Free Living
- 7:00 pm: Art Night: Needle Felted Hearts on a String at Art House 7
🌧️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect scattered sprinkles and flurries until 2pm, transitioning from flurries to sprinkles after 8am. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 46°F and a northeast wind at 6 mph. The night will be partly cloudy, seeing a low temperature of around 35°F, accompanied by light and variable winds. See more from Weather.gov.
2023 saw a dip in Arlington transaction data and Ask Eli discusses some interesting highlights from the year.
