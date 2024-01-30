ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 30, 2024

More
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 30, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌧️ Wednesday’s forecast

Expect scattered sprinkles and flurries until 2pm, transitioning from flurries to sprinkles after 8am. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 46°F and a northeast wind at 6 mph. The night will be partly cloudy, seeing a low temperature of around 35°F, accompanied by light and variable winds. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.”
– Jordan Belfort

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

How nonprofits and the county say they are keeping teens out of court for offenses and drug use

A new program diverting teens from the criminal justice system has seen 27 referrals for a variety of criminal offenses, largely related to theft, assault and drug and alcohol violations….

Read more →

Local theaters have a full slate of classic and contemporary shows lined up for the spring and summer

From witty retellings to hyperlocal stories, Shakespeare to contemporary musicals, a wide range of shows is set to hit Arlington theaters this spring and summer. Next Thursday is the opening…

Read more →

Westover Taco draws families and late-night crowds to what was once Arlington’s ‘last dive bar’

For three decades, Westover was home to a dive bar called The Forest Inn that, in yesteryear, sold cigarettes and garnered a reputation for attracting a “rough crowd.” Now, it…

Read more →

Ask Eli: 2,136 Agents sold real estate in Arlington last year

2023 saw a dip in Arlington transaction data and Ask Eli discusses some interesting highlights from the year.

Read more →

