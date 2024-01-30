Rumble Boxing Gym plans to open in Courthouse this spring

Rumble Boxing Gym will open a new location in Courthouse in a few months.
The gym, which offers fast-paced boxing classes, will be located on the ground-floor level of The Commodore, a recently completed apartment building at 2055 15th Street N.
Rumble expects the new location to open in “late spring.” It will be joined by a Japanese restaurant and bar called Gingerfish and a handful of other still unannounced businesses.
The New York City-based fitness chain has some 17 locations, including local outposts in Ashburn and D.C., as well as one that’s opening imminently in Falls Church.
Maria Grenke, who co-owns the local locations, told ARLnow that the Arlington expansion is an attempt to “connect the Rumble community and offer members more options in terms of staying on track of their fitness journey.”
Grenke met her husband and future business partner, Brad, in a fitness-based martial arts class and began training together.
“After successful careers in finance and technology, we were looking for our next chapter and Rumble was the perfect fit,” Maria Grenke said. “We were part of an inclusive community, developed fighting skills (in and out of the ring), and always put in the work. Sounds just like Rumble, right?”
After opening another Rumble in Philadelphia, the newest location in Arlington marks a return to the D.C. area for the couple, who were both raised here.
“[It is] definitely a full circle moment for us,” she said. “We [are] excited to bring the good vibes and killer workout to one of the fastest growing areas in the country.”
To celebrate the opening, Rumble is planning a free “Love Yourself” open-house event on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the gym at 2001 M St NW in D.C. There will be giveaways, samples from wellness lifestyle partners, and a chance to meet the owners.
