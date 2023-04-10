Rumble Boxing is opening multiple locations in Arlington and Falls Church

A boxing gym is entering the local ring in a big way.
Rumble Boxing, which has an existing location at 2001 M Street NW in D.C., is planning to open at least three new locations in Arlington and Falls Church.
The fast-growing, New York City-based fitness chain lists on its website “coming soon” locations of 1900 Crystal Drive, a new apartment tower in Crystal City, and 110 Founders Avenue in Falls Church, also a new apartment building.
In addition, a leasing plan viewed by ARLnow shows a Rumble location coming to the ground floor of the under-construction Commodore apartment tower in Courthouse, across from the Metro station.
Rumble bills itself as a boxing-centric fitness experience that’s actually enjoyable and not just a chore. Classes are led by charismatic instructors.
“At its epicenter, Rumble is a collection of the most inspired and inspiring fitness instructors on the planet,” the company’s website says. “Impressive athletes in their own regard, they step onto the podium at Rumble as part DJ, part motivational speaker, and complete Master of Ceremony. The 45 minutes that follows is an awesome orchestration of a workout engineered to custom hip-hop and house mash-ups.”
“We remain committed to less cheesy fitness B.S. and more authenticity,” the website adds.
Rumble will compete with a number of homegrown, locally-based boxing gym concepts that also seek to provide engaging, enjoyable workouts. Among them are Teddy’s Fitness Boxing along Columbia Pike, 30 Minute Hit in Ballston, Urban Boxing Arlington in Virginia Square, Bash Boxing in Rosslyn and Ballston.
Bash cofounder Scott Parker says he expected the impending heavyweight competition.
“We always knew they would be coming into the market, they’re a big brand,” Parker told ARLnow. Bash currently has four locations, and a fifth on the way, all in Northern Virginia.
Photo via Instagram
