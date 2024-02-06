ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 6, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 6, 2024.
- 9:40 am: Morning Poll: Which of these new restaurants are you most looking forward to? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:35 am: Report: Arlington’s first guaranteed income pilot boosted quality of life for poorest residents | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Five local startups receive over $225k in grants from Arlington County | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Sabores Tapas Bar sees spike in business after ranking on Yelp list of top 100 places to eat in 2024 | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Brothers behind El Ray and Café Colline to open French bistro-inspired bar and restaurant in Crystal City | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Harsher summers and young workers leaving could test Arlington in coming decades, panelists say | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 7:00 pm: Art House 7 Art Night: Paper Marbling, BYOB
- 7:00 pm: Take a Stand: Prevent Overdoses Among Our Youth Arlington Youth Behavioral Healt
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect sunshine and a high of around 48 degrees with a mild north wind of 3 to 6 mph. As the night progresses, the skies will be mostly clear with the temperature dropping to a low of around 31 degrees, accompanied by calm wind conditions. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.”
– John Wooden
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
An intensifying climate and ongoing impacts of the shift to remote work will bring major changes to Arlington over the next 25 years.
A bar and restaurant with French bistro inspiration and an “eclectic ambiance” is set to join several new businesses in Crystal City next year. Bar Colline, created by D.C. brothers…
When friends Alex Lopéz, Carlos Olarte and Ernesto Valenzuela opened Sabores Tapas Bar last year on Columbia Pike, they did not anticipate becoming a community staple so soon. Since its…
Wondering how the Arlington single-family detached housing market performed in 2023? Ask Eli takes a look at the numbers!
Are you looking to work on health and fitness from the comfort of your own home?
Skip the big box gym and try out our in-home personal training service. We bring the gym to you so that you can save time and avoid the hassle of going the the crowded gym.
We bring all the equipment you need for a solid workout and if you have a community gym we can use that too.
We offer programs that will help with weight loss, strength, flexibility, more energy and overall feeling better.
Encore Stage & Studio camps are making a dramatic entrance this summer! Programs for ages 3 – 15 years run June 17 through August 23, 2024 at multiple locations in Arlington and Alexandria. Encore’s camps provide a fun and safe environment for children to explore theatre arts.
Families can save big by planning ahead! Our early bird sale is extended through Sunday, February 4. Enrollment can be made through our website: www.encorestage.org.
“This is our biggest summer yet! Jam-packed with new locations, favorite camp themes and great show titles.” says Sara Duke, Executive Director. “Summer enrichment helps children foster self confidence and a sense of belonging.” Camp titles include Matilda, Broadway Kids, Summer Nights Live, and Crowns and Castles.
In addition to summer camps, Encore is delighted to bring back its popular Presidents’ Day Taste of Hamilton Workshop for grades 3-8 and a la carte spring break camp for grades K-5 on March 25-29, Visit at www.encorestage.org or call (703) 548-1154 to learn more.
W-L Theatre presents The Play That Goes Wrong
W-L Theatre Presents:
The Play That Goes Wrong
Thursday/Friday February 15 & 16 – 7:00 PM
Saturday February 17 – 1:30 & 7:00 PM
The Cornley Drama Society presents The Murder at Haversham Manor. It all goes hilariously awry in
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently