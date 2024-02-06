Morning Poll: Which of these new restaurants are you most looking forward to?

(Updated at 10:10 a.m.) Arlington is set to see a number of new restaurants on the scene this year.

We’re tracking at least 19 eateries hoping to open in 2024, from burger joints to Chinese restaurants, and even some by acclaimed local chefs.

Which are you, personally, most looking forward to? For the purposes of this poll, we’ll exclude nationwide chains and one spot mostly serving desserts — Van Leeuwen in Crystal City.

When we asked this same question last year, the top vote-getter was Sabores, which was recently named a Top 100 U.S. restaurant by Yelp (more on that in an article later t0day).

Links to more info, below, on each of the new-for-2024 restaurants.