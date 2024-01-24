Mister Days appears to be returning to Clarendon

Former Clarendon mainstay Mister Days appears to be opening in a new location, nearly five years after its closure.
An LLC associated with Mister Days, Celtic LB Group INC, recently applied for a liquor license for the currently vacant restaurant space at 1101 N. Highland Street.
Tiffany Lee, daughter of Mister Days founder Bobby Lee, said in an email to ARLnow that her father “is once again at the helm.” She noted that she is “not involved in the new one.”
The previous occupants of 1101 N. Highland Street include Clarendon Grill, which shuttered in 2018 after 22 years, and The Pinemoor, which closed its doors in July after three years. The Pinemoor was the last occupant of the large restaurant space, which features both an inside bar and an outside patio bar.
In late November, readers noted an old Mister Days sign in the space.
Mister Days first opened in an alleyway off Dupont Circle on Nov. 21, 1977 serving prime rib, ham sandwiches, a soup and a salad. In the years that followed, Mister Days moved to 18th Street NW between L and M Streets NW before opening in Arlington in 2000.
Mister Days grew a strong following and remained a local staple for over 40 years. The Arlington sports bar closed permanently in April 2019.
The original bar served famous guests like movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as former Washington football greats like Sonny Jurgensen and John Riggins. It also had live entertainment from singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter early in her career.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
An Arlington man accused of sexually assaulting women he lured into his car in Clarendon has been found guilty on all counts. Julio Basurto was convicted on four criminal counts…
Falls Church may be pint sized compared to Arlington, but the Little City next door has the county beat handily in a new list of the region’s best restaurants. Three…
Artists and art organizations! Sharpen your skills at one of these free workshops!
You’re Invited to…
Walker Chapel Preschool’s Open House!
-
Wednesday, January 31 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
-
Thursday, February 1 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
Located at 4102 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207
American Rotisserie, has opened its doors at the border of Arlington and Alexandria on W. Glebe Rd. This latest addition to the local food scene promises to deliver mouthwatering American cuisine right to your doorstep.
American Rotisserie is set to revolutionize the way residents of Arlington and Alexandria enjoy their favorite comfort foods. Succulent rotisserie chicken, turkey, and meatloaf.
But it doesn’t stop there. American Rotisserie understands that a truly satisfying meal is about more than just the main course. That’s why they have curated a selection of delicious sides to complement their star dishes. Indulge in creamy Mac & Cheese, velvety Mashed Potatoes, flavorful Sweet Corn, refreshing Salads, hearty Soups, tantalizing Sweet Potatoes, and much more.
Every dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients, ensuring a burst of flavor with every bite. Their skilled chefs bring years of culinary expertise to the kitchen, infusing each item on the menu with their passion and dedication.
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of