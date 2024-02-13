Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar opening getting closer in Virginia Square

Italian restaurant Carbonara is nearing an opening in Virginia Square.

Interior work on the new eatery at 3865 Wilson Blvd could be seen in progress over the past few weeks, with tiling and some decor already installed.

Originally hoping for a mid-2023 opening, Carbonara is “nearing the finishing line and should open within the next couple of months,” a spokesperson told ARLnow in late January. Social media accounts for the restaurant tout a “February 2024” opening.

With the tagline “Old School Italian & Wine Bar,” Carbonara will offer classic Italian dishes and a “carefully curated” wine list. It’s being opened by a notable figure in the local restaurant scene: Chef Mike Cordero.

Cordero also owns and operates Bronson Bier Hall, Barley Mac, Big Tony’s Pizza, Don Tito, and Taco Rock in Arlington, as well as other Northern Virginia establishments like Don Taco in Alexandria.

More on the restaurant, below, from its recently updated website.