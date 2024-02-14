Morning Notes

Young Families Moving Out — “Arlington’s County Board chairman is concerned about one demographic group that seems to be disappearing from within the county’s 26 square miles. ‘We are losing young families at an alarming rate,’ [Libby] Garvey told the Arlington County Democratic Committee on Feb. 7.” [Gazette Leader]

Protesters Block GW Parkway — “Protesters blocked traffic on George Washington Memorial Parkway near Spout Run Parkway on Tuesday morning. A woman being arrested told News4’s Joseph Olmo she’s a climate activist.” [NBC 4, Twitter]

Preservation Bill’s Future Uncertain — “A Democratic local legislator may need to play nice with Gov. Youngkin and his staff to secure enactment into law of an historic-preservation measure. The House of Delegates approved the measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), and prospects look reasonable in the state Senate. But since the proposed legislation has picked up significant Republican opposition, its future should it make it to the governor’s desk is a study in uncertainty.” [Gazette Leader]

Security System Fee Reminder — From the Arlington County Police Department: “Did you know? Arlington County Code requires every security alarm system to be registered with the Police Department (excluding fire or car alarm systems) and users must pay an annual registration fee of $25.00.” [Twitter]

Blowout Win for Yorktown Hockey — “After three straight road matches, the Yorktown Patriots ice hockey club team returned home to Medstar Iceplex for a Feb. 9 high-school contest, and soundly defeated John Champe/Lightridge, 8-3. Yorktown improved to 8-3 and moved back into first place in the Patrick Division of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Wednesday — Expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 43 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind ranging from 10 to 16 mph and gusts reaching up to 26 mph. For Wednesday night, the weather will be mostly clear and the temperature will drop to around 28 degrees, with the northwest wind blowing at 5 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]