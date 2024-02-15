Roggenart Bistro & Café in Ballston set to open later this month

After a nearly five-month wait, Maryland-based Roggenart Bistro & Café is set to open in Ballston later this month.
Located inside the former Republik Coffee Bar at 4401 Wilson Blvd, the European-inspired coffee shop and bakery chain is planning to hold a soft opening at the end of February, aiming for a grand opening by mid-March.
“Grand openings are always dangerous,” Roggenart owner and Serbian-born businessman Nemanja Popov told ARLnow. “We’re still a small company and we are probably going to do a grand opening, maybe two or three weeks after our soft opening.”
Once open, this will be the fifth Roggenart in the D.C. area and first outside of Maryland. The coffee shop opened its first location in 2017.
In addition to coffee, the café offers a variety of European-style pastries, including croissants, danishes and tarts, along with a selection of scratch-made sandwiches and soups.
“We have things like ham and cheese croissant, pepperoni mozzarella croissant, mushroom medley rolls… various assortments of quiches… cupcakes, cookies, regular muffins, so the entire bake portfolio,” Popov said, adding he recently added a few vegan options.
After undergoing some light renovations, the shop’s interior will also sport a different look than before, Popov says.
“We think we made it more beautiful and cozy,” he said.
Upon opening, Popov noted there will be special offerings for customers, though he is still deciding what those will be.
“It’s going to be very exciting, and we hope that we are going to have a lot of European baking connoisseurs,” he said.
Roggenart joins a growing list of coffee options in the Ballston area, including Korean coffee purveyor Gute Leute, the outdoor stand Ballstonian, and Slipstream, near the intersection of Wilson Blvd and Glebe Road, as well as Compass Coffee and national chain locations.
