Coffee shop Slipstream hopes to begin brewing next month in Ballston

Ballston’s newest coffee shop is looking to start pouring next month.

The D.C.-based Slipstream is looking to open on the ground floor of the Ballston Point building, at 4300 Wilson Blvd, within the first two weeks of March, co-owner Ryan Fleming told ARLnow. It will be near the intersection with N. Glebe Road, next to World of Beer, and across the street from the new Silver Diner.

When ARLnow stopped by there earlier this week, construction on the cafe appeared to be closer to being finished, with “now hiring” signs in the window.

The coffee shop is known for its single-origin coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and loose-leaf teas.

While Slipstream currently has three D.C. locations, the Ballston cafe will be its first outside of the District.

In August, when ARLnow first reported Slipstream was coming to Ballston, Fleming said it would be similar to other locations but “adapted slightly to fit the unique neighborhood.”

He also said the company choose the neighborhood because Ballston is growing and has a healthy mix of business and residential buildings.

Slipstream will have to compete with a number of existing coffee shops in Ballston. Those include Starbucks (with an under-construction location at 4000 Wilson Blvd), Compass Coffee and Good Company, but not Philz — which closed back in December.