Just Listed in Arlington

The biggest challenge we face right now is a lack of new listings, which leads to higher prices, bidding wars, and less affordability, making homeownership difficult for many people. The flip side is that appreciation is strong, and Arlington real estate continues to be a solid investment.

Following what is just listed has been a daily practice of mine, and I am excited to share my thoughts with you on the numbers, highlight some interesting listings, and help readers understand the context of the numbers in our market.

This week 56 new listings launched on the market in Arlington, including…

23 detached houses were listed between 725,000 and $3,750,000

12 townhomes/duplexes between $449,000 and $1,399,000 (some of these are condo ownership)

20 condos/non-townhouse style were listed between $218,000 and $2,999,000

Although detached homes in Arlington are pricey, there are affordable condo options.

This week’s Just Listed features:

5008 North Carlin Springs Road, Arlington VA, 22203 — $1,075,000

In the just over a million and best bang for the buck detached category, my Compass colleague Katie Loughney has a listing on Carlin Springs Road for $1.075 Million. It is a remodeled 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial within walking distance to Ballston. It has 2,444 square feet on a 7,513 square foot lot. It even has an ensuite primary bath with a soaking tub and shower, a 2 car garage, and backs to woods. This is a rare combination of features in this neighborhood and price point.

1300 South Arlington Ridge Road Unit 705, Arlington VA, 22202 — $250,000

One of the lowest-priced new listings is in the Cavendish, a condo built in 1958 with fees of $774 a month — a 728 square foot one-bedroom for $250,000. It is within walking distance of Metro, Amazon HQ2, and all that Pentagon City and Crystal City have to offer. Offering a recently renovated bathroom and updated windows and kitchen, it is on the top floor, and has lots of sunlight. Listed by James Wu and Steven Chang at Compass.

2601 North Winchester Street, Arlington VA, 22213 — $660,000

This last home is a rare duplex. These are kind of a hybrid of a townhouse and a detached home, as there is only one side attached and the other side is open. This one is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,240 square foot home with no HOA or Condo fees, for $660,000. It is walkable to East Falls Church Metro in the under-the-radar 22213 neighborhood. It is listed by Anna Botha of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.

