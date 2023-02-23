Start your year strong with Corona Premier and DC Fray!

Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.

Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE

The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount

Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm

If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.

Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.

