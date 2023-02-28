Sweetgreen in Ballston has reopened after renovations

Salad lovers, rejoice. At long last, the Sweetgreen in Ballston is reopening for business today (Tuesday).
A bouquet of balloons, green, white and gold, as well as a sign advertising new offerings, are greeting customers outside. The restaurant opened at 10:30 a.m.
“It took a long time, but we’re finally back open,” a store staff member told ARLnow, adding that the renovations included some new construction and interior design work.
The closure for renovations at the 4075 Wilson Blvd location seems to have taken longer than anticipated.
Back in November, a more informal poster signed “Management Team” was affixed to the window, informing customers the fast-casual eatery would close early that day and remain closed until Dec. 2, 2022, encouraging customers to instead visit the Sweetgreen in Clarendon.
“We will be undergoing some changes that will better enhance your dining experience with us,” the poster said. “[We] look forward to serving you all again soon!!!!”
But December came and went, then January and February. Over the last two months, a handful of readers and devotées of the restaurant have reached out to ARLnow asking for updates.
“We are desperate to have our Sweetgreen back!” wrote one anonymous tipster.
Some came hoping for more answers, given the sudden nature of the closure and the relative lack of publicity around the renovations.
“They’ve been closed for a couple of months with the windows covered, and there hasn’t been anything posted publicly about what is going on or when they are going to reopen,” said one tipster.
ARLnow asked the company a few weeks ago for an update. At the time, a spokeswoman told us she had no updates to share yet.
By yesterday afternoon (Monday), the brown paper concealing the interior last week had been removed. Branded signage read “Almost ready for you, Ballston!”
Employees were working in the kitchen and boxes of Dunkin’ Donuts — fuel for reopening preparations — lay on a table.
