More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 1, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 16031 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Mar 1, 2023.

  1. JUST IN: Police on scene of near-fatal teen overdose in Ballston
  2. The Lot in Clarendon begins its long goodbye with big events before redevelopment begins
  3. Tuna Restaurant in Cherrydale is for sale, just months after opening
  4. Morning Notes

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☔ Thursday’s forecast

Possible light rain in the morning. High of 63 and low of 42. Sunrise at 6:41 am and sunset at 6:03 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

“Wednesday is a day to help others celebrate life.” – Unknown

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

Court opts for restitution over sentence for man who tried to break into middle school

The man who tried to force his way into a locked-down middle school last June won’t be charged — but this clemency comes with conditions. Alexander Sentayhu was found guilty…

Read more →

JUST IN: Police on scene of near-fatal teen overdose in Ballston

Arlington County police and medics responded to a near-fatal opioid overdose in the Ballston mall parking garage this afternoon. The initial dispatch went out shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a…

Read more →

Your March plans with DC Fray and Rosslyn BID

Rosslyn BID and DC Fray are bringing the best social events of the season to you! Ready to dive back into dating? Meet up with local singles today, March 1…

Read more →

Small Business Focus: Celebrating Women’s History Month

Attend the panel discussion celebrating Women’s History Month with women entrepreneurs on March 8 at the Arlington Central Library.

Read more →

Arlington Womens Soccer League is Looking for Players!

By: Arlington Womens Soccer League

Spring Soccer Starts Soon!

www.leaguelineup.com

About AWSL

The Arlington Women’s Soccer League (AWSL) is a voluntary organization in Arlington, VA that provides an opportunity for women to play soccer for recreation, increase their fitness and soccer skills, and enjoy team sports through competitive play. The AWSL is divided into two divisions: Open and Masters.

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Up Close Movement, Spoken Word, Art

By: Jane Franklin Dance

Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art.  Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White.  Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE

The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival.  Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount

Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm

If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25.  Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp.   Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person.  We would love to meet you at eye level.

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!

The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio

Tuscan Wine Dinner

Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”

Winery Pakravan – Papi

Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)

Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++

Read More

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list