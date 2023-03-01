ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 1, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 16031 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Mar 1, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☔ Thursday’s forecast

Possible light rain in the morning. High of 63 and low of 42. Sunrise at 6:41 am and sunset at 6:03 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

“Wednesday is a day to help others celebrate life.” – Unknown

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.