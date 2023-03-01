Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of February 27, there are 117 detached homes, 27 townhouses and 135 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 15 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
3433 N. Venice Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,799,000 (Reduced: $100,000 on 2/25)
-
2525 N. Kenilworth Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,775,000 (Reduced: $20,000 on 2/22)
-
1624 12th Street S., 22204 — NOW: $1,649,000 (Reduced: $46,000 on 2/21)
-
905 Patrick Henry Drive, 22205 — NOW: $1,098,237 (Reduced: $46,000 on 2/25)
-
4793 Williamsburg Blvd., 22207 — NOW: $1,025,000 (Reduced $70,000 on 2/20)
-
4029 8th Street S., 22204 — NOW: $715,000 (Reduced $10,000 on 2/21)
-
4141 N. Henderson Road #1116, 22203 — NOW: $379,500 (Reduced $11,000 on 2/24)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
Recent Stories
More County Board Candidates — “The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s field for County Board is expected to grow by at least one at the party’s monthly meeting on March 1….
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10614 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
(Updated at 8 p.m.) Despite protest from some students, faculty and alumni, Marymount University will be removing some majors, mostly in the humanities, from its catalogues. On Friday, the Board…
We could tell you how great CarCare To Go is. We could tell you about how they are transforming the way people care for their cars with free valet pick-up…
Spring Soccer Starts Soon!
About AWSL
The Arlington Women’s Soccer League (AWSL) is a voluntary organization in Arlington, VA that provides an opportunity for women to play soccer for recreation, increase their fitness and soccer skills, and enjoy team sports through competitive play. The AWSL is divided into two divisions: Open and Masters.
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++