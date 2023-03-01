Small Business Focus: Celebrating Women’s History Month

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
By Alex Held
BizLaunch and the Arlington Public Library have joined forces to host a panel discussion celebrating Women’s History Month. The Panel will feature four Arlington-based women entrepreneurs who have successfully launched a business.
Whether you are a female business owner who wants to connect with other entrepreneurs or an entrepreneur who’s thought about starting your own business, the Inspiring Women in Business Panel Discussion is for you.
Meet Our Powerhouse Panelists
Paulina Enriquez, Director Wonder Kids Learning Center, founded Wonder Kids in 2022. Wonder Kids Learning Center is a high-quality childcare program for children 0 to 5 years old. It offers a Spanish immersion program in a loving and enriched environment.
Jennifer Jones, Creative Founder, Cosmopolitan Plated: Jones is a female entrepreneur of color and thought leader. She uses interactive cooking activities as metaphoric and experiential experiences to build and strengthen communities with diverse and inclusive perspectives. Through her company, Cosmopolitan Plated, she has provided and facilitated recreational and team-building classes for more than 10,000 participants.
Jennifer Mulchandani, Founder and CEO, Arlington Strategy: Mulchandani founded Arlington Strategy in 2012 with a mission to build thriving brands working to better the world. She leads a growing team of marketing, branding and advertising professionals who support nonprofit organizations, public agencies and businesses at every growth stage.
Alexandra Trakas, Founder and CEO, Bash Boxing: Trakas has spent ten years in the fitness and wellness industry. In 2017 Alex began her entrepreneurial journey. She conceptualized and founded Bash Boxing alongside her four partners. Trakas grew the brand to two locations in less than one year while grossing over $1.4 million in their first year in business. Trakas led her team and company through the COVID-19 pandemic, defining the brand’s path toward corporate and franchise growth. In September 2022, Bash opened its third location in the Mosaic District and recently opened its fourth location in Gainesville.
Join us on March 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Arlington Central Library in the Barbara M. Donnellan Auditorium for this inspiring discussion, networking and light refreshments.
