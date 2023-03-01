Your March plans with DC Fray and Rosslyn BID

Rosslyn BID and DC Fray are bringing the best social events of the season to you!

Ready to dive back into dating? Meet up with local singles today, March 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Continental Pool Lounge for a fun and pressure-free evening. Register to take the plunge!

Looking to feed your competitive side? Compete for glory at Rosslyn Rivals Trivia Night on Thursday, March 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Continental Pool Lounge.

Sign up to put your knowledge to the test.

Ready for a win? Try your luck at Happy Hour Bingo on Thursday, March 16 or Thursday, March 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bennett Park Art Atrium. Register for the date that works for you.

